Mumbai News: 37-Year-Old Worker Dies After Fall At Vikhroli Construction Site

Mumbai: A 37-year-old construction worker, Uday Raj, died on the morning of November 29 after falling from a second-floor flat at a construction site in Kannamwar Nagar 2, Vikhroli (East). The flat had been allotted to labourers for temporary accommodation. Following the incident, Vikhroli police registered a case of causing death by negligence against labour contractor Ganesh Danawale and others associated with the construction work.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shailesh Ramkamal Yadav, 23, a resident of Baidabazar, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, first met Uday Raj while working as a carpenter in Pen, Raigad. Later, Uday Raj began working under labour contractor Danawale at a construction site in Vikhroli. He subsequently called Yadav to Mumbai, informing him about available carpentry work at the site.

Yadav arrived at Building No. 100, Aarambh Tower, Kannamwar Nagar 2, Vikhroli (East) on November 29. Around 10:40 a.m. the same day, Uday Raj was sitting on a wooden bench near the hall window of the labour accommodation flat, talking on his phone. He allegedly lost his balance, fell through the open, unprotected window space, and suffered severe injuries, leaving him unconscious.

Co-workers rushed him to the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, from where he was referred to Godrej Hospital for further treatment. Doctors there declared him dead on examination.

During the investigation, police found that the window had no grill or any other safety barrier, leading to the fatal fall. The absence of basic safety measures was cited as a key factor in the accident.

The Vikhroli police have registered an offence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

