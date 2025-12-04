 45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by Civic Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by Civic Officials

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by Civic Officials

On the day of the incident, Murali was allegedly pressured once again to pay the demanded amount. Deeply distressed, he reportedly left home around 6 am and went to the under-construction building, where he died by suicide by hanging from an iron hook meant for a ceiling fan.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Murali Govindaraju, a 45-year-old former software engineer, died by suicide at an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Nallurahalli on Thursday. Murali’s family has alleged that harassment and intimidation by civic body officials led him to take the extreme step.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Booked For Running Illegal Moneylending Racket In Kurla; Borrower Alleges...
article-image

According to reports, the victim’s mother has claimed that her son faced continuous harassment, including demands for money from two individuals.

In her police complaint, she stated that Murali, who lived with his wife Durgadevi and their children, Kanishtha and Deshita, had purchased a plot in Nallurahalli from a relative in 2018 and was in the process of constructing a house there.

Read Also
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In...
article-image

As per the complaint, on October 25, two individuals identified as Usha Nambiyar and Shashi Nambiyar allegedly visited Murali multiple times around 10 to 15 times, and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. When he refused, they reportedly colluded with officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority and repeatedly visited the construction site, subjecting him to severe mental distress.

FPJ Shorts
Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index
Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission
New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission

On the day of the incident, Murali was allegedly pressured once again to pay the demanded amount. Deeply distressed, he reportedly left home around 6 am and went to the under-construction building, where he died by suicide by hanging from an iron hook meant for a ceiling fan.

His body was discovered around 9:30 am by a carpenter, Ganesha, who had arrived for work and immediately informed the family. A 10-page suicide note was also found at the scene.

Murali’s mother has sought legal action against Usha and Shashi, accusing them of harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, officials said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run

VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...