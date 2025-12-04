45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by Civic Officials

Murali Govindaraju, a 45-year-old former software engineer, died by suicide at an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Nallurahalli on Thursday. Murali’s family has alleged that harassment and intimidation by civic body officials led him to take the extreme step.

According to reports, the victim’s mother has claimed that her son faced continuous harassment, including demands for money from two individuals.

In her police complaint, she stated that Murali, who lived with his wife Durgadevi and their children, Kanishtha and Deshita, had purchased a plot in Nallurahalli from a relative in 2018 and was in the process of constructing a house there.

As per the complaint, on October 25, two individuals identified as Usha Nambiyar and Shashi Nambiyar allegedly visited Murali multiple times around 10 to 15 times, and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. When he refused, they reportedly colluded with officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority and repeatedly visited the construction site, subjecting him to severe mental distress.

On the day of the incident, Murali was allegedly pressured once again to pay the demanded amount. Deeply distressed, he reportedly left home around 6 am and went to the under-construction building, where he died by suicide by hanging from an iron hook meant for a ceiling fan.

His body was discovered around 9:30 am by a carpenter, Ganesha, who had arrived for work and immediately informed the family. A 10-page suicide note was also found at the scene.

Murali’s mother has sought legal action against Usha and Shashi, accusing them of harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, officials said.