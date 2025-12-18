 Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai

Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai

A young man aged 25-30 was found brutally murdered with multiple sickle wounds in the Waliv area of Vasai on Thursday morning. Discovered lying in a pool of blood at Gavrai Pada, his identity remains unknown. The Waliv Police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the assailants. Investigation is ongoing.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai: The body of a young man was found in the Waliv area of Vasai on Thursday morning. He was murdered using a sharp weapon. The identity of the youth is yet to be established.

On Thursday morning, a young man was found lying in a pool of blood in the bushes at Gavrai Pada in Vasai East. Upon receiving the information, the Waliv Police rushed to the scene. The deceased is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old. He has been attacked with a sickle (koyta), receiving 7 to 8 wounds on the right side of his body. Efforts to identify the victim are currently underway.

"The murder was committed in an extremely brutal manner. We are searching for the assailants," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chougule-Shringi. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons at the Waliv Police Station.

