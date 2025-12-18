Palghar News: MBVV Crime Branch Arrests Nigerian National, Seizes Amphetamine Worth ₹56 Lakh

MBVV Crime Branch Arrests Nigerian National, Seizes Amphetamine Worth ₹56 Lakh |

Palghar: The Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Crime Branch has arrested a Nigerian national wanted in a major drug trafficking case and seized amphetamine worth ₹56.12 lakh from his possession.

The accused, identified as Henry Uchenna Uwakwe (38), a citizen of Nigeria, was apprehended by the Crime Branch Unit–2, Vasai, following a tip-off that he was hiding in the Kalamb–Rajodi area. Acting on the information, police conducted a raid on December 17 at around 3.45 pm on Kalamb–Rajodi Road in Virar West and took the accused into custody.

The accused is originally a resident of Abuja, Nigeria, and was currently residing in Nalasopara West.

Uwakwe was wanted in connection with a Tulinj police station case involving the seizure of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹5.60 crore. During the operation, police recovered 280 grams of amphetamine along with a mobile phone from the accused. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at ₹56,12,000.

Following the seizure, a fresh offence has been registered against the accused at Arnala Sagari Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21, 21(c), 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, along with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. Further investigation is underway.

