China Eastern Airlines To Launch Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From January 2; Mumbai Route Also In Works

Mumbai: China is set to strengthen its air connectivity with India as China Eastern Airlines announced the expansion of its flight services on the Delhi–Shanghai route. According to Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, the airline will operate daily non-stop flights on the route starting January 2. In addition to this, a new direct connection between Mumbai and Shanghai is also in the works. Moreover, the airline is also considering to relaunch its flights Kolkata–Kunming route.

After nearly five years of suspension, the decision to resume direct air travel between India and China came following the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) approval. IndiGo became the first Indian airline to announce flights between the two neighbouring countries, while Air India is set to operate four weekly flights on the Delhi–Shanghai route beginning February 1, 2026, with plans to introduce non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai later in 2026.

China Eastern Airlines Flight Schedule From Delhi

During the winter schedule, flight MU564 will depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7:55 pm, arriving at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai at 04:10 am the following day, China Eastern Airlines said in a statement. The return flight MU563 departs from Shanghai at 12:50 pm and lands in Delhi at 5:45 pm.

What Happened Between India and China?

Direct flights were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. During this time, India-China relations plunged to their lowest point since the 1962 war. Since then, travellers and businesspeople had to take longer, indirect routes between the two countries.

With improved relations, both nations are reopening these air travel routes, signalling a hopeful future for bilateral ties. In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to repair the ties, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the resumption of flights.

