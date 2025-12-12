Air India's Two Twin-Engine Trainers Land In India After Epic Flight Across Half World; To Train Cadet Pilots At Upcoming Amravati FTO

Two Diamond DA62 twin-engine trainer aircraft in Air India’s new livery arrive at Amravati’s Belora airfield after a 6,700-km ferry flight from Austria | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 12: Air India welcomed the first two of its 34 twin-engine trainer aircraft that will be used to train cadet pilots at its upcoming flying training organisation (FTO) in Maharashtra’s Amravati. The two aircraft landed in Amravati on Friday after covering a distance of about 6,700 km in an adventurous six-hop journey from Austria.

Diamond DA62 Aircraft Touch Down at Belora Airfield

The two Diamond DA62 aircraft, sporting the airline's bold new livery, touched down at Belora airfield in Amravati on Friday, marking a major milestone for South Asia's largest FTO. The twin-engine Diamond DA62s will join 13 single-engine aircraft from Piper Aircraft, which have already arrived in India.

In December 2024, Air India had placed an order for 34 trainer aircraft, including 31 single-engine aircraft from US-based Piper Aircraft and three twin-engine aircraft from Austria-based Diamond Aircraft.

Two Diamond DA62 twin-engine trainer aircraft in Air India’s new livery arrive at Amravati’s Belora airfield after a 6,700-km ferry flight from Austria | File Photo

State-of-the-Art Pilot Training Ecosystem Being Built in Amravati

These planes are said to form the backbone of the Amravati FTO, which is being developed over 10 acres, with digitally enabled classrooms at par with global academies, hostels, a digitised operations centre and its own maintenance facility to elevate operational efficiency.

The FTO is coming up at Amravati’s Belora airport and will target to graduate 180 commercial pilots every year. Once trained at the Amravati facility, these cadets will transition to Air India's Aviation Academy in Gurugram for advanced certification to operate commercial flights.

6,700-km Ferry Flight: An Aviation Adventure Across Six Countries

The delivery flight of the two aircraft was a thrilling feat of global logistics, often referred to as a "ferry flight," which captivated aviation enthusiasts. On December 7, the journey began at the Diamond Aircraft factory in Austria’s Wiener Neustadt near Vienna.

The two aircraft initially took different paths as one traced the Adriatic coastline, stopping overnight in Croatia’s Dubrovnik, and the other took a more picturesque route, hopping over to Mykonos in Greece.

A Logbook of Landmarks: Greece, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Oman

They soon joined a common route that spanned roughly 6,700 kilometres across six countries, with a logbook that includes Heraklion in Greece to Hurghada in Egypt, Hurghada to Al-Qassim in Saudi Arabia, Al-Qassim to Dubai, Dubai to Muscat and Muscat to Ahmedabad.

Aircraft Flew Mostly Below 15,000 ft, Offering Stunning Views

According to Air India, most of the legs were flown below 15,000 feet, offering pilots close-up views of the changing landscapes, though they occasionally climbed up to 20,000 feet. The longest single leg of the journey took about 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The aircraft landed in Ahmedabad on December 10 to complete crucial import and customs procedures. The acquisition was routed through GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

Also Watch:

Epic Journey Ends in Amravati; Air India's New Aviator Era Begins

The two Diamond DA62s represent a miniature version of the new Air India livery, drawing admiring glances from passers-by at every stop. The final, short leg of their epic journey concluded on Friday, as the trainers landed at Belora airfield in Amravati, where a new runway awaits them. Their arrival marks the beginning of Air India's ambitious plan to cultivate a new generation of aviators.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/