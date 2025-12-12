Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony

Devotees witness the maha kumbhabhishekam rituals at Matunga’s Asthika Samaj temple | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 12: The ten-day religious ceremony at Matunga's Asthika Samaj concluded on Friday, with the maha kumbhabhishekam of Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and Lord Ayyappa.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ritual Performed on Temple Gopurams

A ritual that includes the bathing of the kumbams (pots) on the gopurams or towers of the temple building was done, marking the completion of the ceremonies.

Ceremonies Held Once Every 12 Years to Rejuvenate Deity Power

The maha kumbhabhishekam ceremony is done every 12 years to rejuvenate the power of the deity. Earlier, the idol of Guruvayoorappan was bathed with 1008 kalasas of holy water in a ceremony called brahma kalasabhishekam and then abhishekam of 108 kalasas on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

The ceremonies were led by Brahmasri P. C. Dinesan Namboothiripad of Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala. The Matunga temple is also called Kochu Guruvayoorappan Temple since the installation of the idol of Lord Krishna in 1974. Kochu means 'small' in Malayalam.

Vedic and Tantric Rituals Mark the Ceremony

The maha kumbhabhishekam ceremony also consists of various Vedic and Tantric rituals including prayachitham homams, maha chathuh sudhi, adhivasa homams, athbutha shanthi homam and brahma kalasa pooja.

