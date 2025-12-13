Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged LeT Operative Accused Of 2010 Nashik Reconnaissance Case; Cites Over 10 Years In Jail And Trial Delays

Bombay High Court grants bail to Shaikh Lalbaba alias Bilal, accused in the 2010 Nashik terror reconnaissance case | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 12: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative accused of conducting reconnaissance of key security establishments in Nashik in 2010.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and R. R. Bhonsale, on Thursday, allowed the appeal filed by Shaikh Lalbaba Mohammed Hussain alias Bilal, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act and the Passport Act.

Bilal had challenged a December 2024 order of a Nashik Sessions Court rejecting his bail plea.

Defence Cites Prolonged Incarceration, Parity With Co-Accused

Bilal sought bail citing prolonged incarceration of over 10 years with the trial still pending. His lawyers also pressed the ground of parity, pointing out that the HC last year granted bail to Mirza Himayat Baig in the Nashik terror plot case.

According to the ATS, Bilal carried out a recce of three high-security locations — the Nashik Police Academy, the Nashik Police Commissionerate and the Army camp at Deolali — as part of a larger LeT conspiracy.

Investigators alleged that he was recruited by Baig, described as the head of the Maharashtra LeT module, who was also arrested in Pune for the 2010 German Bakery blast that killed 17 people and injured 56. The ATS further claimed Bilal had visited LeT camps in Pakistan between 2008 and 2010 for training in making explosives and handling sophisticated weapons.

ATS Strongly Opposes Bail, Cites Key Role In Conspiracy

Opposing bail, the ATS Pune contended in its affidavit that Bilal played a “key role” in the conspiracy and that the offences were grave. It asserted that he was an active member of the banned organisation and argued that the grounds raised in the appeal were insufficient for relief, especially when “sufficient evidence” existed to establish his involvement. The agency also pointed out that the trial was at a “crucial stage”.

HC Grants Bail With Stringent Conditions

Granting relief, the HC directed Bilal to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been ordered to report to the ATS office regularly, provide his latest address and contact details and attend the trial court as required.

The court further directed him not to tamper with evidence or attempt to influence witnesses or anyone connected with the case.

