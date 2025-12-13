 Mumbai Customs Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Officers At International Cruise Terminal; Recordings To Serve As Key Digital Evidence
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Customs officers at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal will now wear body-worn cameras during passenger interactions for evidence and accountability | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 12: The Customs Department has instructed its officers posted at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to use Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).

BWC Mandatory For Passenger Baggage Clearance

"The officers posted for passenger baggage clearance at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal are responsible for enforcing provisions of the Customs Act and allied Acts. In line with international best practices and the procedures adopted by Indian Customs at international airports and for boarding of vessels, it has been decided to prescribe BWCs for the officers who attend baggage clearance of international passengers, especially those posted at the Red Channel. Officers are advised to wear BWCs while they are interacting with international passengers at other places, as well," said a Customs official.

Operational Protocols And Handling Procedures Issued

"At the commencement of the shift, the Superintendent in charge of baggage duty shall distribute the BWCs among the officers on duty. A separate register shall be maintained at the Customs office at MICT for recording the issuance and return of BWCs. All officers shall wear the BWCs in a manner that ensures clear and unobstructed recording of visuals from the officer's perspective. Department-issued BWCs shall be used strictly for official purposes. Personal or non-official use is strictly prohibited," the official said.

Recordings To Serve As Critical Digital Evidence

"Officers shall interact with passengers and crew with courtesy and professionalism. They shall remain mindful that they represent the department and the nation. Officers must inform passengers and stakeholders that recording is being carried out through the BWC. A BWC-recorded captured proceeding may finally culminate in a detention, seizure and the subsequent initiation of penal action under the Customs Act or allied laws, and the BWC and its recording shall be treated as critical digital evidence," said the official.

