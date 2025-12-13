Mumbai Crime: Govandi Woman Alleges Death Threats From Man Accused In Ongoing Sexual Assault Case; Fresh FIR Registered, Suspect Arrested

Accused Asif Kabir Sheikh, 34, was arrested after a Govandi woman alleged he threatened her and her daughter amid an ongoing sexual assault trial | Representational photo

Mumbai, Dec 12: A 42-year-old housewife from Govandi has filed a complaint stating that she and her daughter were threatened by an accused currently facing trial in a sexual assault case.

Background of the Case

According to the complainant’s statement, her 24-year-old daughter is married but presently lives with her, along with her daughter, as she has filed for divorce against her husband.

When the family needed assistance to file a complaint against her husband at Shivajinagar Police Station, they sought help from Mohd. Asif Kabir Sheikh (34), associated with the Relabar Foundation in Govandi, leading to an acquaintance with him.

Earlier FIR Registered in 2023

The complainant stated that Asif later encouraged the 24-year-old victim to join classes at the foundation and eventually to teach there. However, after alleged misconduct by Asif involving the 24-year-old woman, the family approached the police and an FIR was registered in 2023 at Shivajinagar Police Station under IPC Sections 376, 500, 506. The trial is underway at the Mumbai Sessions Court, where the 42-year-old complainant is listed as a witness.

Fresh Threat Allegations Filed in FIR

According to the FIR, on 28 November 2025, at around 9:45 pm, the complainant and her daughter were seated in the Deonar area when Asif Sheikh allegedly approached them. According to the complaint, he threatened her, saying, "Change your statement in court. If you testify against me, I will have your granddaughter kidnapped, and I will have you and your daughter’s hands and legs broken. I will get you both killed."

New FIR Registered; Accused Arrested

Following the alleged intimidation and abuse, the complainant lodged a fresh complaint against Asif Sheikh at Deonar Police Station. Police have registered a case and begun further investigation. Accused Asif Kabir Sheikh (34) has been arrested and is now in police custody.

