Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 42.89 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹42.89 Crore From 5 Passengers Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai, Dec 11: In four separate cases registered on Wednesday and Thursday, Mumbai Airport Customs officials booked four cases, seizing a total of 42.89 kg of hydroponic weed from five passengers arriving from Bangkok.
33.88 Kg Hydroponic Weed Seized From Three Passengers
"Based on profiling, a total of 33.88 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 33.88 crores in the illicit market, were recovered under three cases from three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said a Customs official.
Also Watch:
9.01 Kg Hydroponic Weed Recovered Based on Specific Intelligence
"Based on specific intelligence, a total of 9.01 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 9.01 crores in the illicit market, were recovered under one case from two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok and was arrested," the official said.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/