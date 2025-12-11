 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 42.89 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹42.89 Crore From 5 Passengers Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Seize 42.89 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹42.89 Crore From 5 Passengers Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 42.89 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹42.89 Crore From 5 Passengers Arriving From Bangkok At CSMIA

In four separate cases registered on Wednesday and Thursday, Mumbai Airport Customs officials booked four cases, seizing a total of 42.89 kg of hydroponic weed from five passengers arriving from Bangkok.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seized 42.89 kg of hydroponic weed from five Bangkok arrivals across four NDPS cases | IANS

Mumbai, Dec 11: In four separate cases registered on Wednesday and Thursday, Mumbai Airport Customs officials booked four cases, seizing a total of 42.89 kg of hydroponic weed from five passengers arriving from Bangkok.

33.88 Kg Hydroponic Weed Seized From Three Passengers

"Based on profiling, a total of 33.88 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 33.88 crores in the illicit market, were recovered under three cases from three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said a Customs official.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
Read Also
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic...
article-image

9.01 Kg Hydroponic Weed Recovered Based on Specific Intelligence

"Based on specific intelligence, a total of 9.01 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 9.01 crores in the illicit market, were recovered under one case from two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok and was arrested," the official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Byculla’s ANZA School Marks 200 Years With Celebrations, Upgrades & Heritage Revival

Mumbai News: Byculla’s ANZA School Marks 200 Years With Celebrations, Upgrades & Heritage Revival

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Start At 7 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Start At 7 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection

Christmas 2025: Bandra Gears Up With Carols, Bazaars & Choir Fests

Christmas 2025: Bandra Gears Up With Carols, Bazaars & Choir Fests

Mumbai: One Dead, Two Injured After Balcony Collapses In Masjid West

Mumbai: One Dead, Two Injured After Balcony Collapses In Masjid West

Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Congress MLA Amin Patel Flags Shortages Despite Full Lakes, Urges...

Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Congress MLA Amin Patel Flags Shortages Despite Full Lakes, Urges...