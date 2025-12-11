Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok

Mumbai Airport Customs arrests two passengers arriving from Bangkok for smuggling cannabis and hydroponic weed worth Rs 4 crore | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 11: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 4 crore sourced from abroad.

Surat Resident Caught With Cannabis Hidden in Supplements

The Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Mustafa Tailor (53), a resident of Surat, Gujarat, on the basis of spot profiling that he might be carrying some contraband items after he had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted by the Customs officers.

"His trolley bag was found stuffed with little and big sachets of Elderberry-branded dietary supplement. After examining a total of four packets of the Elderberry, they seemed suspicious. On cutting the recovered packets, the packets were found stuffed with greenish-coloured substance in lump form having a strong pungent smell. The officer tested the same, which showed positive results for the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plant (ganja)," said a Customs officer.

A total net weight of 2,899 grams of cannabis plant valued at around Rs 3 crore was recovered from Tailor. "In his statement he said he was aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tops of cannabis plants and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India. He was arrested on Wednesday," the officer said.

Ulhasnagar Woman Held With Hydroponic Weed

In another case, Customs officers intercepted one S. Bhatia (30), a resident of Ulhasnagar, on the basis of intelligence that she might be carrying some contraband items after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok.

On examining her baggage, Customs officers found eight packets containing green-coloured dry flowering and fruiting tops of the cannabis plant in lump form. The said substance tested positive for the presence of hydroponic weed (marijuana). A total 1,096 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 1 crore was seized.

Probe Underway to Trace Drug Cartel

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in both the cases and the statement given by the accused persons disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the cases are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel," said the officer.

Advocates Arun Gupta and Ashish Singh argued for both the accused in the court after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

