Mumbai Crime: Temporary Maid Held For Stealing ₹3.5 Crore Jewellery From 93-Year-Old In Marine Lines |

Mumbai: Even the most seasoned criminals slip up and sometimes that one mistake is enough to bring them down. A similar incident unfolded in Mumbai’s upscale Marine Drive area, where jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore was stolen from the home of a 93-year-old woman living alone. The theft, committed in May, was cracked months later when police unexpectedly knocked on the door of domestic worker Archana Salvi at her Kolsewadi residence in Kalyan.

Secret Bathroom Safe Exposed by Accidental Phone Conversation

The elderly woman’s son, a Dubai-based diamond trader, visited Mumbai occasionally with his wife. Concerned about his mother’s safety, he had appointed four domestic helpers.

On 26 July, during a visit to the Marine Drive home, he discovered that gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹3.5 crore, stored in a concealed cupboard inside a bathroom safe, had vanished.

The secret safe was cleverly hidden and not easily detectable but one slip changed everything. While in Mumbai, the son’s wife had loudly discussed the cupboard and its contents during a phone call. Temporary helper Archana Salvi, working as a substitute at the time, overheard the conversation. In the first week of May, she seized the opportunity and carried out the theft.

Police Probe Uncovers Crucial Link Through Call Records

After the complaint was filed, Marine Drive Police questioned the four regular domestic helpers, who initially appeared to be the prime suspects. But no evidence pointed to them.

Archana, who had worked only briefly in May, wasn’t on the initial list. However, when investigators checked mobile call data, they discovered that all four helpers had been in contact with a woman named Archana, raising fresh suspicion.

When police began inquiries, she suddenly disappeared. Officers then placed her Kalyan residence under surveillance and learned she had quit working months earlier. A review of her bank account and her son’s revealed suspicious deposits of ₹25 lakh each.

Confession Leads to Recovery of Stolen Ornaments

The evidence was strong enough for police to arrest her. During interrogation, Archana confessed to stealing the jewellery. She admitted that she had sold some ornaments and exchanged others. Police tracked down all the goldsmiths involved and recovered the jewellery.

Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul of Marine Drive Police Station said, “Of the stolen jewellery weighing 1,437 grams, we have recovered 1,249 grams. The remaining ornaments will also be seized soon.”

