Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In Multi-Crore MHADA Flat Scam

Mumbai, Dec 11: The Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a wanted accused involved in cheating citizens across Mumbai and Thane by luring them with promises of cheap MHADA flats and siphoning off crores of rupees.

Complaint Alleges Fraud Through Fake MHADA Allotment Claims

As per the complaint filed by Sara Jogim Fernandes (50), a resident of Mazgaon, Mumbai, the arrested accused, Bela Melvin D’Souza (48), along with her associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy and cheated the complainant and other victims. Bela claimed she had contacts in the government quota and could help them purchase MHADA flats at lower prices.

Believing her claims, the victims paid her a total amount of ₹70,08,900 and more between November 2012 and 2019, through cash and deposits made into her personal bank account. To strengthen her claim, the accused also issued forged MHADA flat allotment letters, making the victims believe they were genuine. Further investigation revealed that the total fraud amount exceeds ₹2 crore.

EOW Registers Case Under IPC Sections

Based on Fernandes’ complaint, a case was registered at the Mumbai EOW under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) of the IPC (earlier registered at Shivaji Park Police Station). A special team was formed by the EOW to trace and arrest the wanted accused.

Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Pawar, Police Naik Mandar Rane and Police Constable Jayesh Attarde conducted technical investigations, gathered intelligence and carried out ground operations. Based on this, on 11 December 2025, the team arrested Jitendra Sukhlal Rathod (53) from the vicinity of Sadguru Hotel, Chembur, Mumbai.

Accused Wanted in Multiple Police Stations Across Mumbai & Vasai

The accused Jitendra Rathod is wanted in the cases registered in Vanrai Police Station, Samtanagar Police Station, Juhu Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, Dindoshi Police Station, Achole Police Station, Vasai, and Manikpur Police Station, Vasai.

EOW Appeals to More Victims to Come Forward

According to sources, citizens who have been cheated by accused Jitendra Sukhlal Rathod on the pretext of offering cheap MHADA flats are requested to immediately contact the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing.

The action was carried out under the supervision of the Additional Commissioner of Police, DCP, and ACP. The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Nitin Patil, with investigation supervised by API Bhushan Devre, and executed by API Nitin Pawar, PC Mandar Rane, and PC Jayesh Attarde.

