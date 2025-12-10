 ₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai EOW Arrests 2 More Contractors; Remanded To Police Custody Until December 16
In a major development in the ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam probe, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two more contractors — marking the fourth and fifth arrests in the case so far.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Accused Identified As Sunil Upadhaya & Mahesh Purohit

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Upadhaya (54), picked up from Borivali, and Mahesh Purohit (48), arrested from Deonar.

According to investigators, both contractors had secured work contracts through bogus Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). The duo was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded them to police custody till December 16, officials confirmed.

EOW Intensifies Crackdown In Desilting Scam

The arrests come amid the EOW’s intensified action against contractors accused of submitting fake bills, inflating work measurements, and siphoning off funds allocated for the desilting of the Mithi River during 2021–2022.

Investigators suspect that instead of carrying out the actual desilting work, several contractors dumped debris and rubble to falsely show work progress and claimed payments running into crores.

Focus On Money Trail & Officials’ Links

The EOW is now focusing on uncovering the broader conspiracy, tracing the money trail, and determining the possible role of civic officials who may have facilitated or ignored the alleged fraud. Further arrests are likely as the investigation expands.

