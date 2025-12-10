 Maharashtra News: Manoj Jarange Accuses Govt Of Delaying Probe In Beed Sarpanch Murder; Warns Of Statewide Shutdown If Accused Walk Free
Manoj Jarange visited Deshmukh's family at Massajog village on Monday, the first anniversary of the brutal murder that shocked Maharashtra last December and led to the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde whose close aide was arrested in a related case of extortion.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange accuses govt of delaying Deshmukh murder probe; threatens shutdown if accused go free | File Photo

Beed, Dec 10: Maratha leader Manoj Jarange has criticised the Maharashtra government over the `slow pace' of investigation into the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in the district.

Jarange visited Deshmukh's family at Massajog village on Monday, the first anniversary of the brutal murder that shocked Maharashtra last December and led to the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde whose close aide was arrested in a related case of extortion.

Demands Action; Threatens Shutdown

If the accused walked free, the Beed district and even Maharashtra will be "shut down", the Maratha quota agitation leader warned.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the Deshmukh family that the accused would be sentenced to death within a year, Jarange claimed, adding, "But now, it appears the probe is being dragged out."

Krishna Andhale, one of the accused, remains absconding, he pointed out.

Mumbai News: Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Skips Police Summons Citing Ill Health; Lawyer...
Murder Linked To Extortion Dispute

Deshmukh was abducted and tortured to death on December 9, 2024, for allegedly opposing an attempt to extort money from a wind power firm in the district.

