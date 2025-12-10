 Thane’s Grand Central Park Sees 12,457 Students From 185 Schools In 2 Years; Over 100 Bird Species & Multiple Theme Gardens Attract Visitors
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane’s Grand Central Park Sees 12,457 Students From 185 Schools In 2 Years; Over 100 Bird Species & Multiple Theme Gardens Attract Visitors

Thane’s Grand Central Park Sees 12,457 Students From 185 Schools In 2 Years; Over 100 Bird Species & Multiple Theme Gardens Attract Visitors

The Grand Central Park established at Kolshet in Thane city has become a centre of attraction for the citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane residents. This park has many facilities for small children.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Grand Central Park in Kolshet becomes a major attraction in Thane with school visits, theme gardens and diverse bird species | File Photo

Thane, Dec 10: The Grand Central Park established at Kolshet in Thane city has become a centre of attraction for the citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane residents. This park has many facilities for small children.

Therefore, educational visits for small children are organised at this park from various schools in the city. In two years, 185 schools have visited this park and 12,457 students have experienced the park. Also, during this educational visit, the students got information about various birds and rare trees.

Grand Central Park in Kolshet becomes a major attraction in Thane with school visits, theme gardens and diverse bird species

Grand Central Park in Kolshet becomes a major attraction in Thane with school visits, theme gardens and diverse bird species | File Photo

Constructed in 2024 on 20.5 acres of land

Through the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Grand Central Park was constructed on about 20.5 acres of land in Kolshet in the city in 2024. As this park has many facilities for everyone from children to senior citizens, lakhs of citizens visit the park throughout the year. The major attractions in this park are Kashmir's Mughal Garden, a Chinese-themed garden, and a Japanese park.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him To Stop False Narratives After Poll Losses
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him To Stop False Narratives After Poll Losses
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise
'First SIR Was Conducted In 1952': Amit Shah Defends Election Commission, Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Falsehoods In Lok Sabha
'First SIR Was Conducted In 1952': Amit Shah Defends Election Commission, Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Falsehoods In Lok Sabha
Morocco’s Fes Tragedy: Two buildings Collapse Killing 19 People And Injuring 16 Others; Video
Morocco’s Fes Tragedy: Two buildings Collapse Killing 19 People And Injuring 16 Others; Video

More than 100 species of birds and butterflies become beauty of attraction

Also, there are three thousand five hundred types of flowering and fruit plants in this garden. Similarly, more than 100 species of birds and butterflies are found here. It includes various species of birds like myna, bulbul, sunbird, cuckoo, starling, white-bellied starling, hornbill, tailorbird, parrot, yellow bulbul, sparrow, cormorant.

Gaining momentum for educational visits

Schools are organising educational visits here on a large scale so that students can get practical information about the environment and biodiversity. In two years, 185 schools have visited this park. This includes schools from Thane, Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mulund, Mumbra, Bhandup, and Airoli.

A total of 12,457 students from all these schools have visited. In 2024, 8,327 students from 101 schools visited, and in 2025, 4,130 students from 84 schools visited the park.

Strict safety rules implemented for educational trips

Thane Municipal Corporation is providing free entry to children below 15 years in this park. The fee for adults is 20 rupees. On Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, a fee of 30 rupees is charged for adults. A daily fee of 10 rupees is charged for senior citizens.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane: Kalwa Railway Station To Get New FOB By January 2026 To Curb Illegal Boarding, Ease...
article-image

Since all the children from the visiting schools are below 15 years, only the teachers' fees are charged. For safety during educational visits, it is mandatory to have one teacher with every group of five students; this is a rule in the park. This keeps the students' attendance disciplined and safe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him...

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him...

BMC Clears Feasibility Study For Mulund Golf Course On Former Dumping Ground

BMC Clears Feasibility Study For Mulund Golf Course On Former Dumping Ground

Vasai-Virar Civic Elections 2025: VVCMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi Inspects Counting Centre...

Vasai-Virar Civic Elections 2025: VVCMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi Inspects Counting Centre...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Is Dominated By Dogs & Leopards Debates -- But What About Other...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Is Dominated By Dogs & Leopards Debates -- But What About Other...

Maharashtra Assembly Clash Over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Faces Corruption Claims, Dy CM Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Clash Over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Faces Corruption Claims, Dy CM Eknath...