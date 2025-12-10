Thane’s Grand Central Park Sees 12,457 Students From 185 Schools In 2 Years; Over 100 Bird Species & Multiple Theme Gardens Attract Visitors

Grand Central Park in Kolshet becomes a major attraction in Thane with school visits, theme gardens and diverse bird species | File Photo

Thane, Dec 10: The Grand Central Park established at Kolshet in Thane city has become a centre of attraction for the citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane residents. This park has many facilities for small children.

Therefore, educational visits for small children are organised at this park from various schools in the city. In two years, 185 schools have visited this park and 12,457 students have experienced the park. Also, during this educational visit, the students got information about various birds and rare trees.

Constructed in 2024 on 20.5 acres of land

Through the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Grand Central Park was constructed on about 20.5 acres of land in Kolshet in the city in 2024. As this park has many facilities for everyone from children to senior citizens, lakhs of citizens visit the park throughout the year. The major attractions in this park are Kashmir's Mughal Garden, a Chinese-themed garden, and a Japanese park.

More than 100 species of birds and butterflies become beauty of attraction

Also, there are three thousand five hundred types of flowering and fruit plants in this garden. Similarly, more than 100 species of birds and butterflies are found here. It includes various species of birds like myna, bulbul, sunbird, cuckoo, starling, white-bellied starling, hornbill, tailorbird, parrot, yellow bulbul, sparrow, cormorant.

Gaining momentum for educational visits

Schools are organising educational visits here on a large scale so that students can get practical information about the environment and biodiversity. In two years, 185 schools have visited this park. This includes schools from Thane, Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mulund, Mumbra, Bhandup, and Airoli.

A total of 12,457 students from all these schools have visited. In 2024, 8,327 students from 101 schools visited, and in 2025, 4,130 students from 84 schools visited the park.

Strict safety rules implemented for educational trips

Thane Municipal Corporation is providing free entry to children below 15 years in this park. The fee for adults is 20 rupees. On Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, a fee of 30 rupees is charged for adults. A daily fee of 10 rupees is charged for senior citizens.

Since all the children from the visiting schools are below 15 years, only the teachers' fees are charged. For safety during educational visits, it is mandatory to have one teacher with every group of five students; this is a rule in the park. This keeps the students' attendance disciplined and safe.

