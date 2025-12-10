 Thane: Kalwa Railway Station To Get New FOB By January 2026 To Curb Illegal Boarding, Ease Congestion
Thane: Kalwa Railway Station To Get New FOB By January 2026 To Curb Illegal Boarding, Ease Congestion

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is set to open a new foot overbridge on the western side of Kalwa station by January. The Rs 10-crore, 202.75-metre FOB will ease passenger movement and curb illegal boarding near the Kalwa car shed. Walls are also being built to block unauthorised entry points, aiming to reduce congestion and improve safety at Thane station.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Kalwa Railway Station To Get New FOB By January 2026 To Curb Illegal Boarding, Ease Congestion | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is set to open a new foot overbridge (FOB) on the western side of the Kalwa railway station, aiming to curb illegal boarding and ease passenger congestion at Thane station.

The FOB, which is in its final construction stage, is expected to be operational by the end of January next year. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the structure is 6mt wide and 202.75mt long. It will provide direct access to the station from the autorickshaw stand on the western side, significantly improving passenger movement.

article-image

Walls are also being constructed to seal unauthorised entry points near the tracks. For years, commuters travelling from Kalwa towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been illegally boarding suburban trains near the Kalwa car shed in an attempt to catch fast locals that do not halt at Kalwa, to reach Thane quickly.

This practice not only posed a safety hazard but also contributed to heavy crowding at Thane station. Despite repeated action by railway authorities, the problem persisted.

