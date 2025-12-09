₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai Sessions Court Grants 2-Week Interim Bail To Virgo Firm's Ketan Kadam To Care For Critically Ill Mother

Ketan Kadam gets interim bail till December 23 to care for critically ill mother; court imposes strict reporting conditions | X @fpjindia

Mumbai, Dec 09: The sessions court has granted interim bail to Ketan Kadam of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd for two weeks to be with his mother, who is critically ill, after imposing several conditions on him.

Kadam had approached the court to be with his mother, whose health condition is said to be critical. The court has granted him temporary bail till December 23 on the condition of submitting a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Required To Report Twice A Week; Must Surrender On December 23

The court has imposed several conditions, among which he has been asked to furnish his proof of residence where he will reside during the period of bail and a cell number, as well as the residential proof of two close relatives along with their cell numbers and the name of the jurisdictional police station with the investigating officer before proceeding to his native place.

Further, the court said he has been asked to visit the local police station on Monday and Thursday at 5 pm. The court has further said that Kadam has to surrender in the prison by 5 pm on December 23 and also stated that no further extension would be granted to him.

Accused Of Rs 65 Crore Desilting Scam, Allegedly Conspired With BMC Officers

As per the prosecution case, Kadam, said to be a key accused in the case, allegedly conspired with BMC officers, compelling the contractor to hire machines at an inflated rent from his firm, with certain conditions added by him to the tender. The scam allegedly caused a loss of Rs 65 crore to the BMC.

The prosecution, while objecting to his bail plea in October, had claimed that Kadam is the mastermind of the present crime. He has spent money on the tour and hotel charges of the BMC officials who were allowed by the BMC to visit Delhi and Kerala for examination of specifications and demonstrations of both the machines.

He spent this amount much prior to the sanction of terms and conditions regarding use of both the machines by the BMC. It shows hand-in-glove of the applicant with the BMC officers/co-accused for settling the terms for use of the machines.

Court Notes Money Transfers and Personal Benefits In Earlier Bail Order

The court, while rejecting his plea, had noted that Kadam had formed two companies — M/s Woder India LLP and M/s Groupo Solutions. The court, based on the statement of a witness, noted that M/s Virgo had transferred Rs 6 crore for the purchase of the machines to MATPROP Ltd, and out of that, Rs 2.41 crore had been transferred into the personal account of Kadam.

Besides, the court noted that the successful bidder had transferred various amounts into the bank accounts of M/s Groupo Solutions and M/s Woder India LLP. The court further noted that “it appears that approximately Rs 50 lakh had been transferred into the bank account of M/s Groupo Solutions, which is actually owned by the applicant.”

The court further said, “It prima facie shows that the applicant has wrongfully gained from the desilting contract given to other contractors. M/s Groupo Solution company also transferred Rs 41.94 lakh to the account of M/s Woder India.”

