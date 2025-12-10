 Thane Politics Heat Up Ahead Of Civic Polls: Rush To Inaugurate Projects Before Code Of Conduct Kicks In
Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Ahead of civic polls, Thane witnesses rapid inauguration drives as leaders rush to complete projects before the code of conduct | File Photo

Thane, Dec 10: In an attempt to woo voters, a race is on among politicians to inaugurate projects in their wards before the election code of conduct for the civic polls comes into effect. Due to this, the municipal administration has hastened to prepare a list of development works ready for foundation stone laying and inauguration.

The Public Works Department has directly called the ward committee officials and instructed them to immediately present the list of these programmes.

Race for inauguration among former corporators
Two months ago, the metro trial was conducted in Thane, and the ruling party has assured to start the metro service this month. In the last 15 days, foundation stones for several development works have been laid in the Ghodbunder area.

Due to the possibility of the code of conduct being implemented in the next 8 to 15 days, the movement of former corporators in the municipal corporation has increased.

Tenders for roads, drains, footpaths, and other development works in the wards are being approved and prepared for foundation stone laying and inauguration. Former corporator leaders are continuously contacting to fix programmes according to the available dates.

Officers’ burden increased

The ruling party has also given instructions that information about which works are completed and which are in the final stage should be collected and programmes fixed accordingly. Due to this, the pressure on departmental officers to present the list of works is continuously increasing.

Meanwhile, contractors are also active. They are constantly running around the municipal headquarters to get bills passed and approved tenders published before the code of conduct is implemented. Work may be stalled for almost two months after the code of conduct is implemented, so this rush has intensified.

Also Watch:

In Thane, at this time, the game of inaugurating development works and laying foundation stones, linked to politics, is going on rapidly under the shadow of the election code of conduct.

