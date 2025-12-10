Mumbai Police Joins Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend To Warn Citizens Against Data Oversharing | VIDEO

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, December 10, jumped onto the viral social media trend of Akshaye Khanna’s dramatic “Dhurandhar” viral entry, to spread an important message on cyber safety. Akshaye Khanna’s much-talked-about entry scene from the film Dhurandhar has been going viral on social media.

The police department shared a post showing Akshaye Khanna’s dramatic entry scene, portraying it as the way scammers react the moment citizens overshare their personal data online.

In its post on social media, Mumbai Police wrote, "Stay as cunning as Duryodhana against digital harassment." In the video, it wrote, “Scammers are entering your bank account the moment you overshare your data online. Don’t get ghayal against the ghatak scammers. Stay alert online and verify before you trust.”

Clips of Khanna’s slow-motion walk, paired with the FA9LA soundtrack, have gone viral, with social media users praising his magnetic screen presence. Several creators across platforms are recreating the entry in their own style, further boosting the trend.

Cyber Fraud Cases Rising

Up to the end of October 2025, a total of 142 cases were registered under the category of “digital arrest” in Mumbai city, resulting in citizens being defrauded of a staggering Rs 114 crore, according to the Mumbai Police's official data.

Recently, on December 5, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had announced a reward for one of the key accused wanted in India's largest digital arrest cyber crime of Rs 58 crore. The agency officials sought help from the public to trace the accused and have assured a reward on the information leading to his arrest.

The wanted person has been identified as Devender Satyanarayan Saini, resident of Kekri, Ajmer, Rajasthan. "The accused played a key role in the crime and has been absconding since the registration of the case," said a police officer.

