Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra, Breaks Down At His Funeral Pyre While Bidding Final Farewell In Baramati, Supriya Sule Seen Consoling; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces |

Baramati: In a deeply emotional moment, Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, bowed her head in solemn respect at the funeral pyre where her husband’s mortal remains were placed at the Vidya Pratishthan grounds in Baramati on Thursday. Visibly shattered by grief, a tearful Sunetra Pawar was seen paying her final respects to her husband, as family members stood firmly by her side.

VIDEO | Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, bowed her head in profound respect at the funeral pyre where her husband's mortal remains were placed.



Sons Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar remained by her side throughout, offering support.#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/1qB38GKrSX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2026

Supriya Sule Seen Consoling Sunetra Pawar

Their sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar, remained close to their mother throughout the last rites, offering quiet support during the most painful moments. NCP-SCP leader and Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule was also seen consoling Sunetra Pawar, standing with her at the funeral pyre as the rituals were performed with full state honours.

#WATCH | Baramati | NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule consoles Sunetra Pawar, as the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will begin shortly pic.twitter.com/zmYqgqirRT — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

VIDEO | Baramati, Maharashtra: Family members pay their last respects at the funeral pyre of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the Vidya Pratishthan ground.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Maharashtra #MaharashtraPlaneCrash… pic.twitter.com/rRGAM35lhl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2026

The last rites of Ajit Pawar witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of grief, with tens of thousands of supporters from across Maharashtra gathering in Baramati, the political stronghold that shaped and sustained Pawar’s four-decade-long public life. The town came to a virtual standstill as people poured in to bid farewell to the leader they fondly called ‘Ajit Dada’.

Thousands Hit Baramati Streets During Dada's Final Journey

Earlier in the morning, the funeral procession began from Ajit Pawar’s Katewadi residence. His mortal remains were carried in a flower-decked military truck, which moved slowly through the streets of Baramati. Thousands of supporters lined the roads, showering petals on the vehicle and raising slogans of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe,” as the cortege made its way to the cremation ground.

Family members, senior political leaders and dignitaries were present at the Vidya Pratishthan grounds as the final rites were conducted. Heavy security arrangements were put in place, with large-scale police deployment to manage the massive crowds and ensure the proceedings passed peacefully.

Tragic Crash Kills Ajit Pawar, 4 Others

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed near the tabletop runway at Baramati while attempting to land. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two pilots, one crew member and his personal bodyguard. All five occupants lost their lives in the tragic crash.

The incident has plunged Maharashtra into deep mourning. The state government announced three days of state mourning in Ajit Pawar’s honour, with flags flying at half-mast and official programmes suspended.

