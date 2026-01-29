'Dada La I Love You Mhan...': Ajit Pawar's Supporter Cries Inconsolably Outside Baramati Medical College Ahead Of Funeral; Emotional Video Goes Viral |

Baramati: Maharashtra will bid a final farewell to Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday, as his last rites are scheduled to be performed in his hometown Baramati under tight security arrangements. Pawar, 66, was among five people killed after a chartered aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport on Wednesday morning.

#WATCH | Baramati | Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM late Ajit Pawar, at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College ahead of last rites to be held today pic.twitter.com/fxvHzGy9MN — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

Ajit Pawar Supporter Heard Crying In Emotional Video

Amid the sombre atmosphere, an emotional video from the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati has gone viral on social media, capturing the depth of grief among Ajit Pawar’s supporters. In the video, a supporter, not visible on camera, can be heard crying inconsolably and repeatedly calling out to Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s son.

“Dada la ‘I Love You’ mhan, Parth Dada… Dada la ‘I Love You’ mhan,” the man is heard pleading emotionally, his voice breaking as he struggles to hold back tears. Parth Pawar is seen standing near the gate of the medical college, overseeing preparations related to his father’s final journey. He acknowledges the supporter with a wave before the gates are shut, as the man continues to sob.

The video has struck a chord across Maharashtra, highlighting the deep emotional bond Ajit Pawar shared with people in Baramati and beyond. On Wednesday, large crowds gathered at the Baramati Medical College and later at the Vidya Pratishthan grounds to pay their respects. Several visuals showed grown men openly weeping, mourning the loss of the leader they affectionately called ‘Ajit Dada’.

Ajit Pawar died after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near the tabletop runway at Baramati during a landing attempt. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two pilots, one crew member and his personal bodyguard. All five occupants were killed in the crash.

Ajit Pawar's Funeral Schedule

According to the funeral schedule shared by local authorities, Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains will be kept at his Katewadi residence in Baramati on Thursday morning until 9 am, allowing family members and local residents to pay their last respects. The body will then be taken to the GDM Auditorium, where party workers, supporters and members of the public are expected to gather in large numbers.

The funeral procession will proceed from the auditorium to the Vidya Pratishthan grounds, where the cremation will be held at 11 am with full state honours, in the presence of several senior political leaders and dignitaries.

