Ajit Pawar Funeral: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Mortal Remains Kept At Katewadi Residence, To Be Laid To Rest At Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan Grounds - Full Schedule

Ajit Pawar Funeral: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Mortal Remains Kept At Katewadi Residence, To Be Laid To Rest At Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan Grounds; Full Details |

Baramati: Maharashtra is set to bid a final farewell to Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday, as his last rites will be performed in his hometown, Baramati, amid tight security arrangements. Pawar, 66, was among five people who lost their lives after a chartered aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport on Wednesday morning.

Pawar's Mortal Remains Kept At Katewadi Residence

According to the schedule shared by local authorities, Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains will be kept at his Katewadi residence in Baramati on Thursday morning until 9 am, allowing close family members and local residents to pay their respects. The mortal remains will then be taken to the GDM Auditorium, where a larger gathering of supporters, party workers and members of the public is expected to assemble.

The funeral procession is scheduled to begin from the auditorium and will proceed towards the Vidya Pratishthan grounds. The cremation will be held there at 11 am with full state honours, in the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, officials confirmed.

Baramati Turns Into Fortress Ahead Of Pawar's Funeral

Heavy police deployment has been made across Baramati in anticipation of large crowds. Senior police officials stated that extensive arrangements have been put in place to manage traffic, regulate crowd movement and ensure the funeral proceedings pass off peacefully. Barricading, route diversions and additional force deployment have been planned along the procession route and at the cremation venue.

Ajit Pawar died after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed near the tabletop runway at Baramati while attempting to land. Besides Pawar, the aircraft was carrying two pilots, one crew member and Pawar's bodyguard. All five occupants were killed in the crash.

What Caused The Tragic Crash?

Preliminary information suggests that poor visibility may have played a role in the accident. Reports indicate that after attempting a go-around, the aircraft became unstable, crash-landed in an open field and caught fire. Eyewitnesses and officials have said multiple explosions were heard following the impact. Police officials said Ajit Pawar’s body was identified based on personal belongings, including his wristwatch.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched a detailed forensic probe to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced three days of state mourning in Ajit Pawar’s honour and declared a state holiday on the day of the incident as a mark of respect.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/