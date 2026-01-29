Mumbai: Woman Dies After Jumping From 7th-Floor Dadar West Residence; Depression Suspected | Representational Image

Mumbai: A woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of her residence in Dadar West. The incident, which occurred late on the night of January 27, is reportedly linked to the victim’s long-standing battle with mental depression.

The deceased has been identified as Kamla Keshav Agnihotri, a resident of Prabhat 72 building on Keluskar Road.

According to the Shivaji Park police, a call was received at around 12.30 am reporting that an unconscious woman was found lying on the footpath in front of the Prabhat 72 building on Keluskar Road. Police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured woman to the Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

During preliminary investigation, the building’s security guard, Varun Singh, informed police that the woman had fallen from the seventh floor of the same building and was a resident of Flat No. 701. He also alerted the victim's husband, Keshav Agnihotri, about the incident.

During the spot investigation, officers discovered that a section of the safety grill of the bedroom balcony was found detached from one side, indicating that the woman had jumped from there.

In his statement to the police, Keshav Agnihotri revealed that his wife had been suffering from severe anxiety and depression for a significant period. He further stated that an appointment had been scheduled with a doctor in Mahim on January 28, 2026, for her treatment, the very day the tragedy occurred.

The husband has stated that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for the incident.

The Shivaji Park police have registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR) under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigations are currently underway to confirm the circumstances surrounding the death.

