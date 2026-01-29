Mumbai Crime: Fake Cops Rob Kenyan Trader Of ₹66.45 Lakh In Broad Daylight In Fort | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A gang impersonating police personnel once again exposed serious lapses in law enforcement by pulling off a daring daylight robbery in Mumbai’s high-security Fort area. Two unidentified men, posing as police officers, looted ₹66.45 lakh in cash from a Kenyan woman trader and fled on a motorcycle.

Based on the complaint of the victim, MRA Marg Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused, using CCTV footage and technical surveillance to trace their movements.

About The Incident

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 pm on January 27 outside the Alana Centre building on Mahatma Gandhi Road. The victim, Sumayya Mohamud Abdi (26), a Nairobi resident dealing in children’s garments, had arrived in Mumbai a day earlier for business and was staying at a hotel on Mohammed Ali Road.

On January 27, Sumayya visited wholesale garment markets at Mohammed Ali Road and Kalbadevi. Her four associates handed over ₹58 lakh in cash to her for settling payments of purchased goods. She was also carrying ₹8 lakh of her own money in two separate bags.

While returning to her hotel in Colaba by taxi along with her associate Hoden, their cab was intercepted in Fort by two men riding a motorcycle. One of them claimed to be a police officer and asked the driver to step out for inspection. Meanwhile, the second accused, wearing a helmet and face mask, approached the women, questioned them about their bags and, under the pretext of police verification, took possession of them.

The duo then asked the women to report to the police station and sped away with the cash-laden bags. Realising they had been duped, the victims rushed to their hotel and raised an alarm. The taxi driver subsequently alerted the police control room. A police team reached the spot, recorded the statement and initiated an investigation.

