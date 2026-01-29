 Mumbai: Court Rejects Builder Amarjeet Shukla's 2nd Bail Plea In ₹55 Crore Redevelopment Fraud Case
Mumbai: Court Rejects Builder Amarjeet Shukla's 2nd Bail Plea In ₹55 Crore Redevelopment Fraud Case

A Mumbai magistrate court rejected the second bail plea of builder Amarjeet Shukla, accused of cheating Versova residents of ₹55 crore in a redevelopment project. The court cited serious charges and risk of misuse of bail, dismissing health grounds. Investigators say flats were sold to third parties before completion, leaving 13 residents without promised homes.

Thursday, January 29, 2026
article-image
Mumbai: Court Rejects Builder Amarjeet Shukla's 2nd Bail Plea In ₹55 Crore Redevelopment Fraud Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court has rejected the second bail application of Amarjeet Shukla, owner of Mid-City Heights, who was arrested on August 21 for allegedly cheating residents of a building undergoing redevelopment to the tune of Rs 55 crore.

While refusing bail, the court observed: “On merits, there are some serious circumstances on record, which disentitle this accused from being released on bail. Even the medical condition which has been highlighted cannot be a ground for him to be released on bail. There are strong apprehensions — and justifiable ones — from the side of the prosecution, which show that this accused will take undue advantage of his release on bail.”

The court had rejected his earlier bail plea in September. In the fresh application, Shukla contended that the entire dispute was civil in nature, pointing out that the aggrieved parties had already initiated arbitration proceedings and filed a civil suit. He further submitted that his health was deteriorating due to spinal issues and that he required special care and attention, which would not be available in custody.

The plea was strongly opposed by both the prosecution and the victims. According to the EOW investigators, Mid-City Heights was appointed to redevelop a residential building on Yari Road in Versova. The company assured 13 residents, who collectively owned 14 flats, that they would receive their new homes within a specified time frame.

However, before the project was completed, the builder allegedly sold several flats to third parties without the residents’ knowledge. When the promised flats were not delivered, the residents discovered the alleged fraud. Rejecting the defence’s claim that the matter was purely civil, the court held: “Prima facie, the chargesheet and the documents therein show a serious crime in the name of this accused and it cannot be ignored.”

