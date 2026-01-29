Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati With Full State Honours, Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds; Amit Shah, Fadnavis & Others Attend

Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati, Full State Honours Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds; Amit Shah, Fadnavis & Others Attend |

Mumbai: In a somber atmosphere marked by the booming of a 21-gun salute, Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, was laid to rest at the Vidya Pratishthan Grounds in Baramati on Thursday. The 66-year-old leader, affectionately known as 'Ajit Dada,' tragically passed away on Wednesday morning following a plane crash at Baramati Airport.

The final rites were performed by his sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, in the presence of his wife, Sunetra Pawar and members of the Pawar family. The funeral, conducted with full state honours, saw a massive outpouring of grief as tens of thousands of supporters from across the state descended upon his home turf of Baramati. The town, which served as both the cradle and the bastion of his four-decade political career, came to a virtual standstill.

High-Profile Dignitaries Pay Final Respects

The ceremony was attended by a galaxy of political leaders across the spectrum. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, representing the Central Government, laid a floral wreath and paid respects to the mortal remains, which were draped in the national tricolour. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, both visibly emotional, were seen also seen paying respects to the maverick leader.

Other prominent attendees included Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, NCP working president Praful Patel, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and leaders from various opposition parties, signalling a rare moment of political unity in the face of tragedy.

Ajit Pawar's Final Journey

The funeral procession began earlier in the morning from the Katewadi residence of Ajit Pawar. The flower-decked military truck carrying the casket moved slowly through the streets of Baramati, where thousands of people lined the roads, many showering petals and shouting slogans of "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe" (Long live Ajit Dada).

The Maharashtra government, yesterday, declared a state holiday after the news broke. A three-day state mourning period, was announced later, with the national flag flying at half-mast on all official buildings.

A Legacy Cut Short

Ajit Pawar’s death marks the end of an era in Maharashtra politics. A six-time Deputy Chief Minister, he was celebrated for his administrative bullet-speed style and his deep-rooted influence in the state’s cooperative and agricultural sectors. His untimely demise leaves a major power vacuum in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the state's political landscape.