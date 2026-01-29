Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Tragedy Takes New Turn As Pilot Sumit Kapoor's Troubled Past & Alcohol Violations Under Scanner: Reports

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Tragedy Takes New Turn As Pilot’s Troubled Past & Alcohol Violations Under Scanner: Reports |

Mumbai: As investigators piece together the circumstances behind the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, disturbing details about the aircraft’s pilot have come to light. Captain Sumit Kapoor, who was at the controls of the ill fated flight, had a controversial safety record despite his extensive flying experience.

According to Times Now Marathi, Captain Kapoor had logged over fifteen thousand hours in the cockpit, a figure that usually reflects seniority and trust. However, records now reveal that his career was marred by serious violations of aviation safety norms, including two instances of testing positive for alcohol before scheduled flights.

Alcohol Violations Under Scrutiny

Pilots in India are subjected to mandatory breath analyser tests before every flight, with aviation rules enforcing zero tolerance for alcohol consumption. Even trace amounts are considered a serious offence due to the risk posed to passenger safety.

In Captain Kapoor’s case, the first violation dates back to March thirteen, 2010, when he tested positive for alcohol before a Delhi to Bengaluru flight. Seven years later, on April 7, 2017, he once again failed a pre flight test before a Delhi to Guwahati service. The second incident resulted in strict disciplinary action by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, as repeat offences are treated with heightened severity.

Parliament Had Flagged the Issue Earlier

The pilot’s past violations were officially acknowledged years ago in Parliament. During a Rajya Sabha session, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had sought details on pilots testing positive for alcohol and the action taken against them.

Responding on behalf of the Civil Aviation Ministry, then minister Vayalar Ravi stated that fifty seven pilots had tested positive during pre flight checks in the period from two thousand nine to two thousand ten. He informed the House that first time offenders were grounded for three months without pay, while repeat offenders faced suspension or cancellation of licences for up to five years.

Understanding the DGCA Safety Rule

The case has renewed focus on CAR Section Five, Series F, Part Three, a regulation governing alcohol testing for aviation personnel. Under the latest revision, implemented in July two thousand twenty four, pilots and cabin crew must undergo both pre flight and post flight alcohol tests. The process is required to be video recorded to ensure transparency and accountability.

As the investigation continues, questions are being raised about oversight, enforcement, and whether past red flags were adequately considered.