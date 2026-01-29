Baramati Plane Crash: Flight Attendant Pinky Mali’s Mortal Remains Reach Her Residence In Mumbai’s Prabhadevi | VIDEO

Mumbai: The mortal remains of flight attendant Pinky Mali, who was among the five people killed in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, reached her residence in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Thursday, January 29. Mali was on duty as part of the flight crew on the chartered aircraft that was carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati.

Visuals shared by IANS showed large number of local residents gathered to pay their last respects to Mali.

Pinky Mali's Last Call With Father

Mali’s father, Shivkumar Mali, recalled his final conversation with his daughter, speaking through grief and disbelief. “Yesterday, she called me and said, Papa, I would go to Baramati with Ajit Pawar, and from there I would go to Nanded. That was all we discussed. For some time now, she had been travelling continuously with Ajit Pawar and had accompanied him on four earlier trips,” he said.

Family members described Pinky as a dedicated professional who took pride in her work and remained closely connected to her roots in Mumbai.

Mother Demands Probe in Plane Crash

Pinky's mother, who is devastated by the loss of her daughter, has demanded an investigation into the crash. While speaking to NDTV, she said, "I want an investigation. I want to know the cause of her death. My daughter has left, won't come back."

Shaina NC offers condolences to Pinki Mali

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC offered condolences to Mali, who lost her life in a plane crash and also urged steps to prevent such tragedies again in the future. While speaking to the media, she said that we all should stand with the Mali family and offer them our condolences. When the last rites are performed, the key takeaway from this entire case should be how to understand what went wrong and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future"

Meanwhile, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash. The plane crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at the Baramati airport. "We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station," confirmed a senior police officer from the Pune rural police.

As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a probe based on findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s inquiry.

Apart from Ajit Pawar and flight attendant Pinky Mali, the others killed in the tragedy were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours, and co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of flying, and Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav.

