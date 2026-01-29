Sahar Shaikh's 'Politics Of Love'; Mumbra Corporator Enjoys Vacation In Matheran With Loved Ones; Calls Nature & Horse Riding As 'Best Therapy' |

AIMIM councillor Sahar Shaikh recently offered social media a glimpse into a softer, more personal side of her life, as she shared moments from a quiet staycation in the hill station, Matheran. The 22-year-old local corporator from Mumbra posted a reel on Instagram capturing her time amid nature, from horse riding & spending time with loved ones.

The videos carried messages such as “Nature is the best healer” and “Keep spreading positivity no matter what.” In one clip, Shaikh referred to horse riding as “my kinda therapy,” reflecting her attempt to unplug and recharge after an intense political controversy.

WATCH VIDEO:

The staycation visuals quickly struck a chord with netizens, many of whom appreciated seeing a political leader embracing mental well-being. Supporters flooded the comments with messages praising her for staying grounded and positive, noting that public figures, too, deserve personal moments away from controversy and public scrutiny.

Sahar Shaikh Remark & Controversy:

Shaikh had recently been at the centre of political attention following her victory speech after the BMC and local body elections. A video of her speech, in which she used the remark “paint Mumbra green” to describe her vision for the next five years, went viral and sparked intense debate across political circles. The remark drew sharp criticism from opponents, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filing a complaint at the Mumbra police station, alleging that the statement could hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

Subsequently, Sahar Shaikh was summoned twice by the police for questioning. She later submitted a written apology, clarifying that she had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings. Against this backdrop, her Matheran staycation appears to mark a conscious shift in focus, from political controversy to personal moments.