 'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All
Ajit Pawar was known affectionately as 'dada' (elder brother) due to his strong grassroots influence and loyal support base in Maharashtra politics. A household name in Baramati, Ajit Pawar has an undeniable personal connect with the NCP voters in the region, which earned him the popular title, 'dada.' From supporters, party members, to oppositions everyone used to refer to him as 'dada'.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Why Maharashtra Deputy CM Was Called 'Dada' By His Supporters |

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati today, January 28. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the news soon after the fatal crash occurred around 8:45 AM. According to a statement attributed to the DGCA, five people were killed in the crash.

NCP leader, former president of the National Congress Party & Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar was known as 'dada' (elder brother in Marathi) among his supporters. His nickname stems from his strongman image and the loyalty he commanded among supporters.

A household name in Baramati, Ajit Pawar has an undeniable personal connect with the NCP voters in the region, which earned him the popular title, 'Dada.' From supporters, party members, to oppositions everyone used to refer to him as 'dada' no matter what their relations with him.

Baramati Plane Crash:

The crash occurred as the aircraft was landing in the Baramati area of Pune district. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, it was later confirmed that there were no survivors. News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The aircraft reportedly went down in an open field near Baramati airport during the landing attempt. Videos from the crash site have surfaced on social media, showing the aircraft severely damaged and engulfed in flames, as emergency responders rushed to the spot.

