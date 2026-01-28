BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash Near Baramati; Video |

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday morning when a small aircraft carrying Pawar crashed while attempting to land in Baramati at around 8.45 am on Wednesday. According to a statement attributed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people were killed in the crash.

Initial information suggested that five passengers, including Pawar, were on board and had sustained serious injuries. Later reports stated that all occupants were declared dead. News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The aircraft reportedly went down in an open field while landing. Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the upcoming Zila Parishad elections. Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar have reportedly rushed for Baramati.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos from the crash site have surfaced on social media, showing the severely damaged aircraft engulfed in flames, with emergency responders rushing to the spot. The visuals have sparked widespread concern over the incident.

DGCA Occurrence Report On Baramati Plane Crash

A Learjet 45 aircraft bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR, reportedly crash-landed at Baramati airport on Tuesday, according to an occurrence report. As per preliminary information, five people were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident. These included the pilot-in-command, a first officer and three passengers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Initial details suggest that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling on the aircraft along with two other personnel, a personal security officer and an attendant.

In an initial update, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that there were no survivors in the crash. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, and further details are awaited as investigations progress.