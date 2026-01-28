Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Political Leaders Across Parties Express Grief Over Maharashtra Deputy CM's Tragic Death |

Political leaders cutting across party lines took to X to pay homage to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar following the shocking news of his demise in a tragic air incident on Wednesday. Pawar was en route to Baramati aboard a small aircraft that crashed while attempting to land at around 8:45 am.

The crash claimed the lives of all five people onboard, including Pawar, triggering an outpouring of grief and condolences from leaders across parties. He was travelling to Baramati to address a public rally scheduled for 11 am ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections when the aircraft crashed into a field during landing.

The internet has been flooded with horrifying visuals of the crash, showing the seriousness and devastation of the impact. The aircraft can be seen completely engulfed in flames, firmly establishing that no one onboard could have survived the ill-fated crash. Visuals show charred remains of the private aircraft scattered across the site, with police and other officials present.

Several political leaders have offered their condolences following the tragic incident. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “The details received about the plane crash are very upsetting and sad.”

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sadness over the tragic plane crash in Baramati, which killed five people, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The President took to her official account on 'X' to offer her condolences:

"The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow."

PM Modi expressed sadness over the plane crash that killed five people, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The Prime Minister took to his official social media account on platform 'X' and said, "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep shock over the tragic incident. “Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers,” tweeted the Union Defence Minister.

On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “The news of Ajit Dada’s passing in Maharashtra has reached us, and it has left us deeply saddened and emotional. Ajit Pawar was not just a politician; he was known as a true people’s leader, a leader without enemies. It is hard to believe that he is no longer with us, because Ajit Dada worked for everyone, whether in Pune, Baramati, Maharashtra, or Mumbai.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s demise and the death of five others in the aircraft crash, said, “This is very sad and tragic news. Today is a dark day in Maharashtra’s political and social life. When the news came this morning that the plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati had met with an accident, we were all praying for his safety. His passing has brought a mountain of grief upon Maharashtra. There was a special bond between Baramati and him, and it is a strange coincidence that he passed away there. I never imagined that we would have to pay tribute to him like this.”

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed shock over the tragic incident and took to social media platform X to offer his condolences: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters, and prayers for strength in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Dr Sudhakar K, Member of the Standing Committee on Finance and the Consultative Committee for the MEA and Central Silk Board, took to social media platform X to express his grief. “Extremely shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash. My heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family, his supporters, and the people of Maharashtra. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his sadness, saying, “It is very shocking and sad news. I express my condolences to his family.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “This is a really unfortunate incident. Reports are coming in that Ajit Pawar was also onboard. If it is true, then this is a highly unfortunate day. This is a heart-rending incident. May God give strength to the affected families. He was not just the Deputy CM of Maharashtra but also a well-known politician in the country. This is an irreparable loss.”

Union Minister CR Paatil said, “Ajit Pawar ji had made a place for himself in Maharashtra politics. This is a huge loss for his family and the state. The dynamics of politics in Maharashtra will change with his passing.”

On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash, Congress MP Vivek Tankha said, “I had no information about this at all; I just found out from you, and it is very concerning. I will pray to God that everyone is safe because Ajit Pawar was a great leader. We have very long-standing relations with Pawar Sahab and his family, so we sincerely hope that everyone remains safe and alive. We will pray to God that no one is harmed in this crash.”

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu offered his condolences on social media and said, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash this morning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Om Shanti.”

NCP–Sharadchandra Pawar leader Anil Deshmukh broke down after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed in an aircraft crash in Pune district.

On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash, BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said, “This is very sad news. Ajit Pawar was a respected leader of Maharashtra. He had even formed his own faction, separate from Sharad Pawar’s party. He was serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and had previously handled the Irrigation Ministry. He had a strong influence in Pune, Baramati, and across Maharashtra.”

On the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, BJP MP Ashok Chavan said, “This is our personal loss. His passing has left a huge vacuum in Maharashtra politics. I express my tributes to him.”

On the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the aircraft crash, BJP MP Mayank Nayak said, “We have received the news of the passing of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader in a plane accident today. I have personally had the opportunity to work with him during his time in Maharashtra politics. He was always dedicated to serving the people, and his passing is a huge loss for the people of Maharashtra and the nation. May God grant peace to his soul, and may He give strength to his family and all his well-wishers to bear this tragedy. This is my prayer to God.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered his condolences and said, “Ajit Pawar’s death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him.”

