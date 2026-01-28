 Shocked, Grieving NCP Workers Gather Outside Baramati Hospital After News Of Ajit Pawar's Death Broke
Scenes of grief unfolded at a Baramati hospital as NCP workers gathered after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. The aircraft crashed while attempting to land on January 28, killing five people, as per DGCA. Supporters tried to force their way inside the hospital, prompting police and army personnel to step in.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Sohit Mishra X Account

Pune: A large crowd of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers gathered outside a hospital in Baramati on Wednesday after news broke of the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Pawar died when a small aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land in Baramati at around 8.45 am. According to a statement attributed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people lost their lives in the crash, including the Deputy Chief Minister.

article-image

Video Footage From Premises Outside The Hospital

Visuals that have surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show a massive crowd assembled outside the hospital premises, with several supporters seen crying while others demanded a glimpse of their leader. An ambulance carrying Pawar’s body was seen arriving at the hospital, following which emotions among the gathered crowd ran high.
As the stretcher was taken out of the ambulance, police personnel were seen pushing people aside as supporters surged forward in an attempt to see the leader. Hospital staff were seen moving quickly through the crowd along with the stretcher, while police struggled to maintain order.

In another video, several people are seen attempting to force their way through the hospital gates, with some recording the scene on their mobile phones. Emotional supporters could be heard shouting “dada dada' (Brother in Marathi) while cries echoed through the hospital corridors.

Army personnel were also present on the hospital premises to assist in crowd control. Towards the end of the footage, police officials are seen appealing to those gathered to vacate the premises.

