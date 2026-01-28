Ajit Pawar No More: Maharashtra Deputy CM Killed In Plane Crash Near Baramati; What We Know So Far |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after a small aircraft carrying them crashed while attempting to land in Baramati on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred as the aircraft was landing in the Baramati area of Pune district. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, it was later confirmed that there were no survivors. News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Aircraft Details

According to an occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information states that five people were on board, including the pilot-in-command, first officer and three passengers. Ajit Pawar was reportedly travelling with a personal security officer and an attendant.

The aircraft reportedly went down in an open field near Baramati airport during the landing attempt. Videos from the crash site have surfaced on social media, showing the aircraft severely damaged and engulfed in flames, as emergency responders rushed to the spot.

DGCA Statement On Crash

In an initial update, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that there were no survivors in the crash. Authorities have begun assessing the incident, and further details are awaited as investigations progress.

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Following news of the crash, NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar reportedly rushed to Baramati.

Pawar Was In Mumbai Yesterday

A day earlier, Pawar was in Mumbai, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

