 Ajit Pawar Passes Away: Kerala Legislative Assembly Pays Respects To Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister; Here's To Know Everything
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026, along with others aboard the aircraft. The Kerala Legislative Assembly observed a tribute in his memory. National leaders, including the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, expressed shock and condolences over the sudden passing of the veteran politician.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Kerala Legislative Assembly Pays Respects To Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | X/ @PTI_News

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others were killed on Wednesday morning after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Baramati. The Kerala Legislative Assembly honoured Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, who sadly lost his life along with five others in an airplane accident in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

Other leaders across the country, including from Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir, expressed grief over the death of the notable Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) figure. After the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to receive updates on the crash. PM Modi condoles the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others on board the aircraft.

Kerala Legislative Assembly observed a tribute in Pawar's memory

On the Morning of Wednesday, January 28, 2026, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of Maharashtra met with a serious accident in Baramati after the plane crashed, which led to the death of Ajit Pawar and five other persons. PTI shared a video on social media handle X, the video showcases A. N. Shamseer, speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, who addressed the assembly officially, stating Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death and to pay his respects, asking the assembly to keep two minutes of silence. The assembly observed a Tribute in Pawar's memory.

PM Modi paid homage

After the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the Deputy CM and shared the information. He shared two pictures of Ajit Pawar with himself on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Shri Ajit Pawar ji was a people's leader who had a strong bond with the people and a deep connection with the grassroots. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality who always remained at the forefront in the service of the people of Maharashtra.

The PM further wrote, "He had profound knowledge of administrative matters. His passion for the empowerment of the poor and the deprived was particularly noteworthy. His untimely demise is extremely shocking and deeply saddening. Heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

BREAKING: Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes While Landing In Pune's Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy CM...
article-image

DGCA confirmed Pawar's demise

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati, died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am. Ajit Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

