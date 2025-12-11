Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO

Heavy congestion brought traffic to a standstill between Mankoli and Thane Bridge as repair work began on a key stretch of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 11: Traffic on the Mumbai–Nashik National Highway collapsed on Thursday, with massive vehicle queues from Mankoli to Thane Bridge leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

The situation is expected to worsen further, as authorities have announced that heavy traffic congestion will continue for the next three days due to road repair work on a key stretch of the highway.

Three days of heavy traffic jam ahead

The Public Works Department (PWD) and the DMC have begun repairing the severely damaged road between the old Octroi Naka and Neera Centre on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. Due to this ongoing work, heavy traffic congestion is expected on December 12, 13 and 14, officials said.

DCP Traffic Pankaj Shirsath has appealed to motorists to avoid the Bhiwandi Bypass unless absolutely necessary. He said diversion plans have been put in place specifically for heavy and commercial vehicles.

Traffic diversions announced

According to DCP Shirsath, the repair work has necessitated changes in traffic movement for large and heavy vehicles:

Vehicles coming from Thane will be diverted from Mankoli Naka → Anjurphata → Chinchoti route → Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway.

Vehicles coming from Wada will be directed via the Manor route.

The traffic department said these diversions are essential to prevent total gridlock on the main Mumbai–Nashik stretch while repairs are underway.

Commuters stuck for hours on Thursday

The repair-related bottleneck added to the ongoing chaos on Thursday when traffic came to a near standstill between Mankoli and Thane Bridge. Trailers and container trucks were lined up for kilometres, drastically slowing down the flow of traffic.

Aamir Shaikh, a commuter, said, “It took me two hours to reach Bhiwandi on a motorcycle. If I had been in a car, it would have taken three to four hours. Near Thane Bridge, the traffic was almost at a complete halt.”

Daily life hit: officegoers, students delayed

Several officegoers reported arriving late to work and missing scheduled meetings. Parents also said their children reached home much later due to the jam.

Residents demand better traffic management

Citizens have urged authorities to implement stronger traffic control measures during peak hours, strictly regulate heavy vehicle movement and fast-track the ongoing repair work.

Commuters warn that without permanent traffic solutions — especially between Mankoli and Thane Bridge — daily travel on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway will continue to remain a severe and stressful ordeal.

