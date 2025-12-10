Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos Returns: Commuters Demand Height Barricades On Valpada–Tadali Pipeline Road To Stop Heavy Vehicles

Pipeline Road in Bhiwandi sees rising congestion despite concretisation; locals demand height barricades to block heavy vehicles | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 10: Despite recent concrete work turning Mumbai Municipal Corporation–owned Pipeline Road into a smoother and faster alternative route, traffic congestion has resurfaced on the Kalyan–Bhiwandi belt. Citizens and commuters are now demanding immediate installation of height barricades on the Valpada–Tadali stretch to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles and protect vital pipeline infrastructure.

Pipeline Road Becomes Key Route, But Heavy Vehicles Add Pressure

Traffic congestion has become a daily headache for commuters in both Bhiwandi city and its adjoining rural areas. In this scenario, the Pipeline Road, owned by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and originally constructed for pipeline safety and maintenance, has over the years emerged as a preferred route for two-wheelers and private cars travelling between Kalher, Valpada and Tadali–Temghar.

Local villagers and private vehicle users travelling towards Thane have traditionally used this road as an alternative to the heavily congested old Anjurphata, Kasheli and bypass routes.

However, over the last few years, the road’s deteriorating condition led to an increase in its use by heavy vehicles servicing the warehouse belt, adding to congestion and road damage.

Concrete Work Improved Road, But Attracted More Heavy Vehicles

Following strong demands from residents, the MCGM recently undertook concretisation of the Pipeline Road. While this has significantly improved driving conditions and allowed faster movement, it has also unintentionally attracted more traffic, particularly heavy vehicles, causing fresh bottlenecks.

To restrict the entry of trucks and other heavy vehicles, height barricades have already been installed at several locations, including Kalher, Gundavali, Purna and Val village. These measures have proven effective in regulating traffic and safeguarding the underground pipelines.

Key Stretch Lacks Barricades; Residents Demand Action

However, commuters allege that height barricades have deliberately not been installed on the Valpada–Tadali stretch, allowing heavy vehicles to continue using this section. As a result, traffic congestion has returned, and concerns have been raised once again about the safety of the underground pipeline network.

Local residents have urged authorities to act without delay. “If height barricades are installed on the Valpada–Tadali stretch, at least light vehicles belonging to villagers and city commuters will be able to pass smoothly. This will also reduce pressure on other main roads,” said citizens.

Residents have appealed to the concerned civic authorities to treat the issue as urgent and ensure uniform installation of height barricades across the entire pipeline road, in the interest of traffic management, public safety and protection of critical infrastructure.

