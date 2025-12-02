Thane Police Propose Height Barricades To Ease Bhiwandi Traffic

A representative image of traffic | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Bhiwandi: In a bid to end the hours-long traffic jams plaguing the Anjurphata–Kasheli road the key connector between Bhiwandi and Thane the Thane Traffic Police have proposed installing height barricades on several diversion routes. The proposal has been sent to the Public Works Department (PWD). Police say restricting heavy vehicles on these routes will significantly reduce traffic load and prevent wrong-side driving, a major concern in the area.

Residential and Commercial Pressure

Areas such as Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Dapode, and Anjurphata are densely populated, with numerous factories and warehouses operating in these zones. With limited public transport, residents rely heavily on private vehicles to reach Thane and Bhiwandi. Traders, office-goers, and goods carriers also divert through the Kasheli route to avoid congestion on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway, causing severe traffic snarls in recent months.

Daily Gridlocks Affect Residents

Daily traffic jams have become a nightmare for local residents, especially office-goers and students. Schoolchildren often reach late, while commuters get stuck for hours. A Mumbai-based Ola driver recounted that Google Maps suggested the highway route would take 15 minutes longer, prompting him to switch to Kasheli road. “To save 15 minutes, I took the Kasheli route, but I ended up stuck in Kalher for four hours,” he said.

Metro Construction Compounds the Problem

The ongoing Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan Metro Line 5 construction has further narrowed roads. The Kalher–Kasheli stretch is heavily used by government employees and students commuting daily to Thane. Severe congestion has forced some students to walk long distances from Balkum to Kasheli to reach home safely.

Police Survey Identifies Key Causes

A survey by Thane Traffic Police identified heavy vehicles and wrong-side driving as the primary causes of congestion. Based on these findings, police recommended installing height barricades along the Anjurphata–Kasheli diversion route. The proposal awaits PWD approval before installation.

Deputy Commissioner Highlights Safety Measures

“Heavy vehicles move unpredictably while accessing warehouses on the Kasheli–Anjurphata stretch, causing severe traffic jams. To address this, we have proposed height barricades on the diversion route,” said Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

