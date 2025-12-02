Thane News: Estranged Wife Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Property Usurpation Case; Court Grants Interim Protection | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 02: Bijal Mukhi, estranged wife of Jay Mukhi—booked for his alleged role in the Thane drug haul case—has approached the Thane Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in a case filed by Jay, accusing Bijal and her mother, Jasmin Adulja, of usurping his property.

Property Sale Dispute

While seeking anticipatory bail, Bijal stated that the property was sold only to repay a loan of around ₹2 crore taken by Jay for his business. She claimed that Jay’s father’s property was given as collateral security.

It is alleged that after Jay’s arrest in the drug case, bank officials began harassing his father for repayment of the loan. Bijal further claimed that the loan proceeds were transferred to her father-in-law’s account, which was then used to settle the debt.

Court’s Interim Protection

The court has granted interim protection to Bijal and her mother, observing that “the element of cheating at the inception does not appear to be present at this stage.” The plea is scheduled for final hearing this week, wherein both the prosecution and Jay have been asked to submit their replies.

Husband’s Allegations Against Wife

Jay was arrested in 2016 in a drug case registered with Vartak Nagar police station. He was also accused in another drug case in which actress Mamta Kulkarni was allegedly named as an accused. Jay claimed that while he was in prison, his wife Bijal was also a partner in his firm, Infinity Logistic.

In his complaint, Jay alleged that while he was in judicial custody on December 18, 2017, Bijal approached him to sign papers related to their office, claiming it was for a sale. Jay stated that he refused to sign as he did not wish to sell the property. However, he alleged that Bijal threatened to stop his father’s medicines. His father subsequently died on January 30, 2018.

Further Accusations After Release

Jay further claimed that when he was released on parole, he stayed with his wife and family. At that time, he was told that the property had been rented out. On October 28, 2024, Jay was granted bail and returned to the city on November 20, 2024.

He alleged that upon his return, Bijal refused to let him enter the house, stating that she had filed a domestic violence case and obtained an order restraining him from entering.

Jay also claimed that Bijal had added her mother as a partner in their firm and sold the office by forging his signature. He subsequently lodged a complaint with Naupada police station.

