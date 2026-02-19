Mumbai: NIA Court Denies Bail To Santosh Shelar In Mansukh Hiran Murder Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the Mansukh Hiran murder case linked to the Antilia bomb scare, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has refused bail to Santosh Shelar, an alleged close aide of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. Shelar sought bail through his lawyer, Waqar Pathan, contending that Shelar, who was arrested on June 11, 2021, has been falsely implicated.

It was argued that he had nothing to do with the planting of the explosive-laden car or the theft of the Scorpio vehicle. Furthermore, the defence argued that throughout the entire CCTV footage, Shelar’s physical presence was not confirmed at various locations and that merely meeting with the co-accused does not constitute a criminal conspiracy.

The plea was opposed by special NIA prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who stated that more than prima facie, strong incriminating evidence exists on record against Shelar. The court stated, “Huge evidence is there to show that other accused, like Sharma and Sachin Waze, had called the present applicant from different cell phones and on different applications.

There are calls from Shelar to many other accused as well.” “There is CCTV footage available which shows the presence of Shelar in the Tavera car in which Mansukh was required to sit beside him. CCTV footage near Surekha Hotel and Hotel Hill View establishes this fact,” the court said, noting that substantial evidence is available which establishes Shelar’s connection with the murder.

