Mumbai Crime: ₹8.94 Lakh Fake Telma AM Tablets Seized In Dombivli; Police Unearth Interstate Racket Sourcing Spurious Drugs From Bihar

Kalyan: In a major crackdown the police and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have unearthed a large racket involved in the sale of counterfeit ‘Telma AM’ tablets a widely prescribed medicine for high blood pressure in Dombivli and Mumbai. The shocking revelation has raised serious concerns over patient safety with officials confirming that the fake stock was sourced from Bihar, pointing to an interstate network.

Fake stock sourced from Bihar

The counterfeit tablets were being sold in the name of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’s popular brand ‘Telma AM’, used for the treatment of hypertension. Acting on specific intelligence, the FDA conducted a raid and seized 2,795 strips of fake Telma AM tablets (Telmisartan 40 mg & Amlodipine 5 mg IP) collectively valued at ₹8,94,400.

According to police officials the prime accused Pankaj Radheshyam Upadhyay (33), owner of ‘Shri Ram Pharma’ in Dombivli East was allegedly distributing the counterfeit stock under the guise of genuine products through his licensed medical distribution business.

Despite being aware that the tablets were fake and potentially harmful he continued to market them as original manufacturer supplies.

A second accused Vivek Ajaykumar Rai (35) a distributor based in Kandivali East Mumbai has also been arrested.

Fake invoices used to circulate spurious drugs across states

The police suspect that the racket extends beyond Maharashtra, with fake invoices being used to circulate the spurious drugs across multiple states. Teams have been dispatched to trace the main supplier and manufacturing source.

An FIR has been registered at Manpada Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945.

Fake tablets dissolve slowly, risk heart attack or stroke

FDA officials revealed that preliminary findings indicate the seized tablets dissolve slowly in the body, rendering them ineffective and potentially dangerous. In hypertensive patients, such compromised medication can significantly increase the risk of heart attack or stroke.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of DCP Atul Zende, ACP Suhas Hemade, and Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde with Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Ralebhat leading the detection team.

Authorities have urged chemists and patients to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug consignments, as the crackdown continues to dismantle what appears to be a well-organised interstate counterfeit medicine network.

