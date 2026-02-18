NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Union Minister Rammohan Naidu's Ouster, Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar (R) & Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu (L) | File Pic

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded that Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu step down until the investigation into the fatal plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is completed.

Alleges VSR aviation firm shielded due to TDP, minister's links

Addressing a press conference at Y B Chavan auditorium in Mumbai, Pawar alleged that the aviation services provider VSR, whose Learjet aircraft crashed in Baramati on January 28, was being shielded due to its alleged proximity to leaders of the Telugu Desam Party and the Union minister. He claimed that prominent political figures had attended a family wedding of the company’s owners and that senior politicians continued to use its aircraft, raising concerns about possible protection.

Rohit Pawar made a series of serious allegations regarding the circumstances of the crash. He claimed that despite poor visibility at Baramati, the pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor, attempted landing instead of aborting the approach. Pawar further alleged that the aircraft may have been deliberately crashed to trigger an explosion, pointing to the unusually high quantity of fuel onboard—estimated between 3,000 and 3,500 litres—and the presence of additional fuel cans inside the cabin.

He argued that landing visibility requirements were not met and questioned why permission for take-off and landing was granted despite inadequate conditions. According to him, these factors strengthened suspicions of sabotage rather than an accident.

Accuses VSR of tampering with flight documentation

Pawar also accused the VSR company of attempting to tamper with flight-related documentation and suggested that investigators examine email communications linked to possible alterations in the flight plan by a Mumbai-based handler.

Welcoming the move by senior NCP leaders—including Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hassan Mushrif, and Parth Pawar—to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, Pawar said the delegation had submitted a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He stressed that the inquiry must be impartial and its findings reviewed by a committee comprising aviation experts and political representatives.

He further claimed that his family had expressed concern for his safety after he raised questions about influential figures, and alleged suspicious social-media activity hinting at political developments prior to the crash.

BJP leaders term allegations unfortunate, urge patience

Reacting to the allegations, BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said politicising the tragedy was unfortunate and urged patience until the investigation concludes. Another BJP leader, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, advised Pawar to submit any evidence directly to investigating agencies rather than presenting it publicly.

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the Learjet 45 crashed at Baramati in Pune on January 28. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has stated that specialised assistance has been sought to retrieve data from the cockpit voice recorder of the aircraft, a crucial step expected to shed light on the cause of the crash.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/