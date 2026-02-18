Man Found Brutally Murdered In Mahape MIDC: Rabale Police Register Unidentified Accused Case, Launch Manhunt

The Rabale MIDC Police Station has registered a murder case against an unidentified person for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man in the Mahape MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale MIDC Police Station has registered a murder case against an unidentified person for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man in the Mahape MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. The victim, identified as Sandeep Vishwakarma (32), was found lying in a pool of blood in an open space near a pump house adjacent to the Gupta weighing scale in the industrial belt.

Victim Sandeep Vishwakarma found in pool of blood near pump house

The body was discovered on Monday morning following which police rushed to the spot and found multiple grievous injuries on his head, hands, legs and abdomen, indicating he had been brutally assaulted.

Initially, an accidental death report was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. However, the autopsy report confirmed that Vishwakarma died due to internal injuries caused by severe assault, establishing it as a case of murder. During the course of investigation, police identified him as a resident of Trombay in Mumbai and suspect that the incident occurred in the early hours of February 16.

Case under BNS Section 103(1)

Based on the medical findings, a case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown accused. Multiple police teams have been formed and technical as well as field investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the culprit.

“We have registered a murder case against an unidentified person based on the post-mortem findings. Efforts are on to trace the accused at the earliest,” said Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare.

