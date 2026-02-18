 Panvel Municipal Students Take Out Rally For 'Hind Di Chadar' To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPanvel Municipal Students Take Out Rally For 'Hind Di Chadar' To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Panvel Municipal Students Take Out Rally For 'Hind Di Chadar' To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a student rally to raise awareness about the upcoming ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme marking Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s 350th martyrdom anniversary. Students from multiple municipal schools participated with banners and slogans promoting courage and unity. Cultural activities, patriotic songs and poster-making sessions were also held as part of the initiative.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a morning rally involving students from its municipal schools as part of awareness activities for the upcoming ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme, being held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a morning rally involving students from its municipal schools as part of awareness activities for the upcoming ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme, being held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Two-day historical programme at Kharghar on Feb 28, March 1

The two-day historical programme is scheduled to take place at Kharghar on February 28 and March 1.

On Tuesday, students from Panvel Municipal School No. 6 (Dhakta Khanda) along with Schools No. 4, 7, 9, 10, and 11 jointly participated in the rally. Carrying banners related to the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme, the students raised slogans highlighting the values of courage, sacrifice, and national unity.

FPJ Shorts
Ulhasnagar Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Drunk Driving, Overspeeding By School Buses To Protect Students
Ulhasnagar Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Drunk Driving, Overspeeding By School Buses To Protect Students
'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India Defeat In T20 WC26 | VIDEO
'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India Defeat In T20 WC26 | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: ₹8.94 Lakh Fake Telma AM Tablets Seized In Dombivli; Police Unearth Interstate Racket Sourcing Spurious Drugs From Bihar
Mumbai Crime: ₹8.94 Lakh Fake Telma AM Tablets Seized In Dombivli; Police Unearth Interstate Racket Sourcing Spurious Drugs From Bihar
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Union Minister Rammohan Naidu's Ouster, Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Union Minister Rammohan Naidu's Ouster, Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Major Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kamothe Aand Kharghar, Seizes...
article-image

Tribute songs, cultural programmes, and poster activities organised

As part of the initiative, students were introduced to tribute songs, patriotic and inspirational music based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Cultural programmes promoting national integration and wall poster-making activities were also organised.

Civic officials said the programme aimed to familiarise students with the life, values, and unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, adding that students participated in the rally and associated activities with enthusiasm.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ulhasnagar Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Drunk Driving, Overspeeding By School Buses...
Ulhasnagar Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Drunk Driving, Overspeeding By School Buses...
Panvel Municipal Students Take Out Rally For 'Hind Di Chadar' To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of...
Panvel Municipal Students Take Out Rally For 'Hind Di Chadar' To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of...
Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
New Mother Writes Class 12 Exam With 10-Day-Old Baby In Maharashtra's Nanded; Centre Sets Up Special...
New Mother Writes Class 12 Exam With 10-Day-Old Baby In Maharashtra's Nanded; Centre Sets Up Special...
Student Attempting Bribe With Rs 100 Note Inside UP Board Answer Sheet Copy; Video Goes Viral
Student Attempting Bribe With Rs 100 Note Inside UP Board Answer Sheet Copy; Video Goes Viral