Panvel Municipal Students Take Out Rally For 'Hind Di Chadar' To Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a morning rally involving students from its municipal schools as part of awareness activities for the upcoming ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme, being held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Two-day historical programme at Kharghar on Feb 28, March 1

The two-day historical programme is scheduled to take place at Kharghar on February 28 and March 1.

On Tuesday, students from Panvel Municipal School No. 6 (Dhakta Khanda) along with Schools No. 4, 7, 9, 10, and 11 jointly participated in the rally. Carrying banners related to the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme, the students raised slogans highlighting the values of courage, sacrifice, and national unity.

Tribute songs, cultural programmes, and poster activities organised

As part of the initiative, students were introduced to tribute songs, patriotic and inspirational music based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Cultural programmes promoting national integration and wall poster-making activities were also organised.

Civic officials said the programme aimed to familiarise students with the life, values, and unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, adding that students participated in the rally and associated activities with enthusiasm.

