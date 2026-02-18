Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Major Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kamothe Aand Kharghar, Seizes Huts, Stalls, And Abandoned Vehicles

The Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe and Kharghar, targeting unauthorised huts, sheds, roadside stalls, and vendors within the municipal limits. |

Vendors removed opposite medical store in Kamothe Sector 34

On Tuesday, the encroachment department removed unauthorised street vendors operating on the road opposite a medical store in Kamothe Sector 34.

In a separate action, illegal hutments were demolished in the Kopra area of Kharghar. The civic body also took action against unauthorised neera vendors operating along Belapur Road in Kharghar.

Abandoned vehicles seized from Belpada garage line area

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the encroachment department launched a drive against abandoned vehicles in the Belpada area under Prabhag A. Several four-wheelers that had been parked for long periods were seized from the garage line locality.

Civic officials stated that such drives will continue to ensure free movement of traffic, public safety, and strict enforcement of municipal regulations.

