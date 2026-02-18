PESA Recruitment Delay Sparks Indefinite Protest In Palghar As Candidates Allege Administrative Obstruction

An indefinite protest has been launched in Palghar district after eligible candidates selected under the recruitment process for 17 different cadres in the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) region have still not been given appointment letters. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: An indefinite protest has been launched in Palghar district after eligible candidates selected under the recruitment process for 17 different cadres in the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) region have still not been given appointment letters.

From February 18, 2026, honorary-based employees and candidates have begun a sit-in agitation outside the Palghar Zilla Parishad office, expressing strong resentment over continued administrative delays.

Government Decision Issued, But No Appointments Yet

A government resolution regarding recruitment in PESA areas was officially announced on February 11, 2026. However, even after seven to eight days, not a single eligible candidate from any of the 17 cadres has been appointed.

This prolonged delay has led to widespread frustration and anger among candidates awaiting permanent postings.

Allegations of Deliberate Obstruction

Protesters have alleged that efforts are being made at various levels to obstruct the recruitment process. They also claimed that during the previous recruitment drive, appointments were halted despite the absence of any official court order.

This has raised serious doubts among candidates about the intentions behind the repeated delays.

The agitators emotionally recalled that during earlier recruitment-related struggles, four women candidates had reportedly lost their lives, leaving a deep impact on the community.

Protest leaders stated that the entire workforce across the 17 cadres is currently facing severe mental stress, anxiety, and depression due to uncertainty surrounding their appointments.

The organization has resolved to continue the protest until appointment letters are officially issued.

Hundreds Join Peaceful Demonstration

Hundreds of employees and aspirants from all 17 cadres participated in the protest, including teachers, talathis, gram sevaks, health workers, nurses, forest guards, agricultural assistants, and other staff.

The demonstration remained peaceful, though protesters raised strong slogans against the government and administration.

Demand for Immediate Intervention

The protest is being led by the Adivasi 17 Cadre PESA Employees Union, which has demanded urgent intervention from the administration.

Protesters have called on authorities to immediately issue permanent appointment letters to all eligible candidates under the 17-category recruitment in Palghar’s PESA region.

