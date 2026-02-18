Raigad Fort Ropeway To Remain Closed For Six Days From February 23 For Annual Technical Maintenance

The ropeway at Raigad Fort, the historic capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will remain closed. | File Pic

Closure from Feb 23 to 28 due to scheduled technical checks

The ropeway will be closed from February 23 to February 28, 2026, and as per authorities the closure due to scheduled annual technical maintenance.

The ropeway, which enables senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and tourists to conveniently access the fort, plays a crucial role in facilitating year-round visits to the iconic heritage site.

According to ropeway manager Rajendra Khatu, the temporary shutdown is necessary to carry out essential safety inspections and maintenance work.

Services to resume on March 1, advance notice issued

Khatu clarified through a press release that ropeway services will resume smoothly from March 1, and advance notice has been issued to avoid inconvenience to tourists and devotees planning their visits during the period.

However, with the ropeway remaining non-operational for six days, a significant increase is expected in the number of Shiv devotees and tourists opting to reach the fort via the traditional stairway route. Authorities have cautioned that this could lead to traffic congestion on the approach roads during the maintenance period.

Visitors are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

