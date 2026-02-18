 ​Row Erupts Over Minara Masjid Property Tax: Congress MLA Amin Patel Calls For Stay On Recovery Proceedings
Congress MLA Amin Patel has urged the BMC to stay recovery of Rs 69.94 lakh property tax from Minara Masjid, alleging erroneous commercial classification of school premises and terrace. The trust says the property is used for religious and charitable purposes. While trustees seek reassessment, BMC maintains commercial tax applies due to ground-floor shops and inspections conducted.

Manoj Ramakrishnan Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Minara Masjid | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel, has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) for an adjudication in the matter relating to a notice issued to Minara Masjid on Mohammed Ali Road to pay outstanding property tax of Rs 69.94 lakh. Contending that the penalty is based on an “erroneous” assessment of the fourth-floor school premises and the fifth-floor open terrace as “commercial”, Patel, in his letter to Joint Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar, asked the BMC to stay the recovery proceedings until the mosque is granted a hearing.

Trust Claims Religious Use
Explaining the trust’s contention that the property is utilised strictly for religious and charitable purposes and not for commercial or profit-making activities, Patel stated that the property tax bill was originally Rs 12,784, which was paid regularly by the trust without default.

Disputed 2008 Assessment
“However, during an organisation assessment carried out in 2008, the following changes were made: a 4th floor measuring 63.44 sq metres and a room measuring 10.53 sq metres were assessed. The said structure, which is being used as a school for charitable and educational purposes, was incorrectly assessed as a commercial structure. Further, the fifth floor, consisting of an open terrace measuring 73.85 sq metres, was also assessed as a commercial area,” said Patel. He pointed out that due to the new assessment, the tax increased from Rs 12,784 to Rs 36,235, and subsequently to Rs 1,08,565 in 2010 upon conversion from the rateable value to the capital value system. In 2014, the amount was further increased by 40%, Patel added.

MLA Seeks Relief
“The trustees came to me. Their problem is genuine; it is an error on the part of the BMC. The property is wholly used for religious and charitable purposes under a registered religious trust and, therefore, does not attract commercial property tax classification. The shops are on the ground floor. The rest of the property is used for religious purposes,” Patel said.

article-image

Trust Demands Reassessment
The Minara Masjid trust stated they have requested a review and rectification of the “erroneous classification” and the withdrawal of the penalty. Trustee Abdul Wahab said, “We have asked for a resurvey and reassessment.”

BMC Defends Action
Joint Municipal Commissioner (Assessment and Collection) Vishwas Shankarwar stated that the mosque in B Ward is not an exclusive religious structure. “It has shops on its ground floor; thus, commercial tax is applicable. The notice has been issued after due inspections. Inspections and notices on property tax defaulters will continue,” said Shankarwar.

